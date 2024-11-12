NFL News: Andy Reid suggests Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs could recover key players to face Josh Allen, Bills

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will face a huge test when the Kansas City Chiefs play Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

The 2024 NFL season has yet another challenging test in store for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road to play Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The Chiefs haven’t lost a game since last season, which is why the stakes will be high in Buffalo. Fortunately, Reid has provided some encouraging news for his team as Mahomes might recover key teammates to play the Bills.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Chiefs head coach suggested that running back Isiah Pacheco, defensive end Charles Omenihu, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster are nearing a return to action, especially the latter.

“Listen, I think they’re all close,” Reid said, via Sports Illustrated. “I would probably tell you that JuJu [is] closer than the other two, but I would tell you that we might have them out there. We’ll just see how it goes here today and tomorrow. They’re very close, all three of them.“

JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball after making a catch during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Pacheco and Omenihu have been on Injured Reserve for a while now, whereas Smith-Schuster has remained on the Chiefs’ active roster despite sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

A crucial week for Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs before traveling to Buffalo

Reid seemed to be optimistic about Smith-Schuster’s potential availability for Sunday, which means Mahomes would recover a reliable weapon in Buffalo. Pacheco and Omenihu’s presence remains more unclear, but Chiefs fans are getting positive signs.

Both NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports and Adam Teicher of ESPN report that the Chiefs are designating Pacheco and Omenihu to return to practice this week, which would make them eligible to play the Bills in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

Pacheco has been on Injured Reserve since fracturing his fibula against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Omenihu, meanwhile, has yet to play in the 2024 NFL season due to a torn ACL suffered in last season’s AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

With both set to practice on Wednesday, the Chiefs will have a 21-day window to move them to the 53-man roster. Therefore, Reid will probably wait and see how they respond this week before deciding whether to activate them for the Buffalo game. Needless to say, Allen and company could make things hard for the Chiefs this weekend.