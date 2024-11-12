NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends a hopeful message regarding the future of the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers, star quarterback for the New York Jets, knows that his team's NFL season hasn't gone as expected, but he still remains hopeful.

The NFL season for the New York Jets has certainly not lived up to the expectations set at the start. Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback and team leader, knows that the current situation is far from ideal, but remains optimistic about turning things around. He believes his team still has a shot at the playoffs.

Poor performances, the mid-season departure of Robert Saleh, and other unforeseen circumstances have kept the Jets from finding their rhythm, even with the addition of WR Davante Adams. But as the saying goes, ‘while there’s life, there’s hope.’ Rodgers knows that his team is not yet eliminated from playoff contention.

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the former Green Bay Packers player acknowledged that while his team’s situation is critical, they have what it takes to turn things around—though he emphasized the importance of staying grounded.

“I think you’ve got to handle it with humility, been a lot of pies to be eaten around here this year, flavored humble. But you got to hold on to that beautiful thing in life called hope. That’s just that there’s a chance, you know we’re not mathematically eliminated, there’s a lot to play for,” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

“At the end of the day, one thing we can play for, whether we’re 10-0 or 3-7, is pride. Pride in your performance, pride in the product you’re putting on the field, not wanting to let your coaches down, your teammates down, the guys in the locker room, the men and women that you see everyday at work. There’s gotta be pride in that,” the QB said, via Pat McAfee on X.

Rodgers and the disappointment after loss to Cardinals

Last weekend was far from ordinary for the Jets, who were looking for a crucial win against the Cardinals. However, that victory eluded them, and the quarterback shared his thoughts on the performance level displayed by his teammates.

“There’s been a lot of emotions this year for sure,” Rodgers said, via a transcript from the team. “I thought after a big win on Thursday night and a nice long week we were going to come out with a lot of energy and win the game. We didn’t come out with great energy on either side of the ball and, offensively, you’re not going to beat anybody scoring six points.”

Malachi Corley #14 of the New York Jets runs with the ball while being tackled by Garrett Williams #21 and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson #42 of the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

What’s next for the New York Jets?

With an urgent need to turn things around as soon as possible, here are the upcoming matchups that Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will face:

vs Indianapolis Colts, November 17th

vs Seattle Seahawks, December 1st

vs Miami Dolphins, December 8th

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, December 15th

vs Los Angeles Rams, December 22nd