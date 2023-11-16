Chile and Paraguay will face off in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying round, the game will be played at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago on 7:30 PM (ET), November 16, 2023. Both teams are currently in the middle of the pack in the South American qualifying group, with Chile in eight place and Paraguay in seventh place. A win for either team could be a major boost to their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

Chile are coming off a disappointing 3-0 loss to Venezuela in their last qualifying game. However, they have a strong record at home, having won the most recent at home against Peru by 2-0. They are in the 8th spot with 4 points but there is still a lot to play.

Paraguay has the same amount of points as Chile, but their Goal Difference is better at -1 and that puts them, temporarily, in the 7th spot of the standings. Paraguay won during Matchday 4 against Bolivia by 1-0 in what was a big win on the road for them.

Chile probable lineup

This game is likely to be one of the tightest of the day, knowing that both teams need points to climb a little further in the standings. Chile has to improve their attack and Paraguay knows that this is the weak point to exploit.

Chile only thinks about climbing spots in the standings, they have a weak offensive game with only 3 goals scored and 6 goals against including the recent 0-3 defeat against Venezuela.

This is the likely Chile’s lineup for this game: Gabriel Arias, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Paulo Diaz, Gabriel Suazo, Erick Pulgar, Marcelino Nuñez, Felipe Mendez, Dario Osorio, Alexis Sanchez, Brereton Diaz.

Paraguay probable lineup

Paraguay knows that the Chileans’ weak point is easy to break, but they do not have enough strength to score, so far the Paraguayans have scored 1 goal in the qualifiers.

Paraguay need to win this game, they have forwards with enough experience to win such as Oscar Cardozo with 57 caps and 12 goals with the national team.

This is the likely Paraguay’s lineup for this game: Carlos Coronel, Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso, Fabian Balbuena, Robert Rojas, Richard Sanchez, Mathias Villasanti, Alejandro Romero Gamarra, Matias Rojas, Gabriel Avalos, Oscar Cardozo.