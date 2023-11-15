The road to the 2026 World Cup is on and the South American Qualifiers are heating up. On Thursday, November 16, Chile and Paraguay will battle it out in a game that could define their aspirations. Here, you will find how to watch this exciting game in your country.
[Watch Chile vs Paraguay online in the US on Fanatiz]
Both teams arrive in the fifth round of the Conmebol competition with four points each, with one victory, a draw, and two losses under their belts. Therefore, this could be a six-pointer for the remainder of the tournament.
This game may be particularly important for Chile manager Eduardo Berizzo. Not only because he’s facing his former team, but also because his job seems to be on the line.
La Albirroja, meanwhile, are starting a new process following the sacking of Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Daniel Garnero has already coached the team in the October window, in which Paraguay lost to Argentina before beating Bolivia. Who will have the upper hand this time?
Chile vs Paraguay: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Australia: 11:30 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 6:30 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 1:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Denmark: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Egypt: 2:30 AM (Friday)
France: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Germany: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Ghana: 12:30 AM (Friday)
Greece: 2:30 AM (Friday)
India: 6 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 8:30 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 12:30 AM (Friday)
Israel: 2:30 AM (Friday)
Italy: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Jamaica: 7:30 PM
Kenya: 3:30 AM (Friday)
Malaysia: 8:30 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Morocco: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Netherlands: 1:30 AM (Friday)
New Zealand: 1:30 PM (Friday)
Nigeria: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Norway: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Philippines: 8:30 AM (Friday)
Poland: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Portugal: 12:30 AM (Friday)
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 AM (Friday)
Serbia: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Singapore: 8:30 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 2:30 AM (Friday)
Spain: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Sweden: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Switzerland: 1:30 AM (Friday)
UAE: 4:30 AM (Friday)
UK: 12:30 AM (Friday)
United States: 7:30 PM (ET)
How to Watch Chile vs Paraguay in your Country
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
Australia: Fanatiz
Bangladesh: Fanatiz
Belgium: Fanatiz
Brazil: SporTV 3, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Chile: DGO, Chilevision, Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Fanatiz
Ecuador: DGO, Canal del Futbol
France: DAZN France
Germany: Fanatiz
Greece: Fanatiz
Hungary: Fanatiz
Iceland: Fanatiz
India: FanCode
Indonesia: Fanatiz
International: Fanatiz International, Bet365
Ireland: Fanatiz
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Fanatiz
Japan: Fanatiz
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Netherlands: Fanatiz
New Zealand: Fanatiz
Norway: Fanatiz
Paraguay: GEN
Peru: Movistar Play, DGO
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: Fanatiz
Spain: Movistar, Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: Fanatiz
Switzerland: Fanatiz
United Kingdom: Fanatiz
United States: Fanatiz *
* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.