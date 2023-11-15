Chile vs Paraguay: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

The road to the 2026 World Cup is on and the South American Qualifiers are heating up. On Thursday, November 16, Chile and Paraguay will battle it out in a game that could define their aspirations. Here, you will find how to watch this exciting game in your country.

Both teams arrive in the fifth round of the Conmebol competition with four points each, with one victory, a draw, and two losses under their belts. Therefore, this could be a six-pointer for the remainder of the tournament.

This game may be particularly important for Chile manager Eduardo Berizzo. Not only because he’s facing his former team, but also because his job seems to be on the line.

La Albirroja, meanwhile, are starting a new process following the sacking of Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Daniel Garnero has already coached the team in the October window, in which Paraguay lost to Argentina before beating Bolivia. Who will have the upper hand this time?

Chile vs Paraguay: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 11:30 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 6:30 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 1:30 AM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Denmark: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Egypt: 2:30 AM (Friday)

France: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Germany: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (Friday)

Greece: 2:30 AM (Friday)

India: 6 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 8:30 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (Friday)

Israel: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Italy: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 AM (Friday)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Morocco: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (Friday)

New Zealand: 1:30 PM (Friday)

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Norway: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 8:30 AM (Friday)

Poland: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (Friday)

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 AM (Friday)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Singapore: 8:30 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Spain: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (Friday)

UAE: 4:30 AM (Friday)

UK: 12:30 AM (Friday)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

How to Watch Chile vs Paraguay in your Country

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Australia: Fanatiz

Bangladesh: Fanatiz

Belgium: Fanatiz

Brazil: SporTV 3, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Chile: DGO, Chilevision, Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Fanatiz

Ecuador: DGO, Canal del Futbol

France: DAZN France

Germany: Fanatiz

Greece: Fanatiz

Hungary: Fanatiz

Iceland: Fanatiz

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Fanatiz

International: Fanatiz International, Bet365

Ireland: Fanatiz

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Fanatiz

Japan: Fanatiz

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Netherlands: Fanatiz

New Zealand: Fanatiz

Norway: Fanatiz

Paraguay: GEN

Peru: Movistar Play, DGO

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: Fanatiz

Spain: Movistar, Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sweden: Fanatiz

Switzerland: Fanatiz

United Kingdom: Fanatiz

United States: Fanatiz *

* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.