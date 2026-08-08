Chivas Guadalajara vs FC Dallas: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Leagues Cup game on August 8, 2026

Chivas Guadalajara host FC Dallas at PayPal Park in San Jose for Phase One of the 2026 Leagues Cup. Both clubs earned points in their opening matches, setting up an important MLS vs. Liga MX clash.

Match Summary Match Chivas Guadalajara vs FC Dallas Tournament Leagues Cup Date Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs FC Dallas in the USA

Chivas Guadalajara vs. FC Dallas will stream live on Apple TV in the United States. Every 2026 Leagues Cup match is available globally, including this Phase One matchup at PayPal Park. The platform offers the games live and on demand.

Can I watch Chivas Guadalajara vs FC Dallas for free?

Eligible new Apple TV subscribers can watch Chivas Guadalajara vs. FC Dallas through the platform’s 7-day free trial. MLS currently lists Apple TV at $12.99 per month after a free day trial, with the subscription including every MLS match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

FC Dallas enters the matchup in a stronger position after opening the 2026 Leagues Cup with a 2-0 victory over Queretaro, while Chivas Guadalajara earned one point against LAFC after their 1-1 draw ended in a penalty-shootout loss.

Santiago Moreno and Joaquin Valiente scored for Dallas, while Chivas took the lead against LAFC through Roberto Alvarado before Denis Bouanga equalized. LAFC ultimately won the shootout 5-4.

Roberto Alvarado of Chivas (Source: Simon Barber/Getty Images)

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That leaves FC Dallas with three points and Chivas with one heading into Saturday’s meeting at PayPal Park. The result is particularly important because both clubs are part of West Group 2, alongside LAFC and Seattle Sounders.

For Chivas, Saturday’s game is an opportunity to turn a promising performance against LAFC into a bigger points haul. The Guadalajara side showed it could compete with one of MLS‘s strongest teams, but the penalty defeat means it cannot afford another setback if it wants to remain in contention for one of the four Liga MX knockout spots.

Chivas Guadalajara vs FC Dallas: Predicted Lineups

Chivas (3-1-4-2): Raul Rangel; Diego Campillo, Luis Romo, Daniel Aguirre; Ruben Gonzalez; Bryan Gonzalez, Efrain Alvarez, Omar Govea, Richard Ledezma; Armando Gonzalez, Roberto Alvarado.

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FC Dallas (3-4-2-1): Jonathan Sirois; Sebastien Ibeagha, Nolan Norris, Osaze Urhoghide; Herman Johansson, Clay Holstad, Christian Cappis, Bernard Kamungo; Joaquin Valiente, Santiago Moreno; Petar Musa.

What time is the Chivas Guadalajara vs FC Dallas match?

Chivas Guadalajara vs. FC Dallas kicks off on Saturday, August 8, at 9:00 PM ET. The match will be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, with FC Dallas’ official schedule listing an 8:00 PM CT kickoff.

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM