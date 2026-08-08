FIFA defends Gianni Infantino in statement alleging targeted campaign to undermine him

FIFA and Gianni Infantino became involved in controversy after attempting to execute an investment plan that will no longer move forward following widespread criticism. However, internal statements also appear to be stirring discontent within FIFA.

FIFA issued a statement alleging a concerted and ongoing effort by certain parties to undermine FIFA and its President Gianni Infantino, making it clear that it will not tolerate such actions.

“Echoing the recent statements of CONMEBOL and CAF, as well as discussions with FIFA Member Associations and Confederations from around the world, FIFA will not support, facilitate or tolerate any process concerning the election of the FIFA President that is inconsistent with FIFA’s Statutes, democratic procedures and established governance framework. The FIFA President was democratically elected by FIFA’s Member Associations and continues to serve with their mandate,” FIFA wrote in its statement.

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“It is increasingly evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its President. Those who do not have the support of FIFA’s Member Associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA’s established democratic processes.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Tension between Infantino and the Confederations

Tension between Infantino and several confederations has increased in recent days. UEFA has openly questioned the FIFA president and cast doubt on his continuity, while CAF backed his candidacy for the 2027 election. CONMEBOL also spoke out in defense of FIFA’s established processes.

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One of the main points of conflict was FIFA Forward Enterprise, a project through which Infantino sought to open the door to private investment in some of the governing body’s commercial rights. The proposal generated rejection among various federations and confederations and was ultimately withdrawn by FIFA, though differences between Infantino and his critics did not end with that decision.

“Recent reporting has included unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims concerning FIFA and its President. Speculation and insinuation should not be presented as fact, and repetition does not make an allegation true.

“The FIFA President has dedicated more than 30 years of his professional life to European and world football, contributing to significant change in the game and, in particular, to broadening access, resources and opportunity across world football. Change inevitably challenges established interests, but disagreement with that change cannot justify efforts to undermine the democratic mandate of FIFA’s President or the institution he was elected to lead.”

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The Stance of UEFA and CAF

UEFA remains one of the main opposing factions against Infantino. The European confederation has stated that it lost confidence in the executive and demands guarantees that initiatives like FIFA Forward Enterprise will not be proposed again under similar conditions.

On the other side, CAF confirmed its backing for Infantino, and its 54 associations represent more than a quarter of FIFA’s 211 members. CONMEBOL also rejected any attempt to alter FIFA’s institutional structure outside of its democratic mechanisms.