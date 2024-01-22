Inter Miami return to action today, January 22, when they take on FC Dallas at the Cotton Bowl. The game will serve as a preseason friendly for both teams ahead of the 2024 MLS season, with Lionel Messi expected to take all the limelight.

The Herons come from a goalless draw with El Salvador, in which the Argentine star only played the first half. Apart from Leo, Gerardo Martino decided to rest former Barcelona stars Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the second half.

While this will be just the second friendly of a packed preseason tour for Inter Miami, Dallas will play its first game of the year today. Last year, Nico Estevez‘s team finished 7th in the West, before losing to the Seattle Sounders in the postseason.

Inter Miami’s probable lineup

Martino said before the El Salvador trip that the first two preseason matches were quite close to each other, so it’s unclear how much playing time he’s planning to give the Inter Miami stars. Messi is expected to play from the get-go with the captain’s armband, though. In the event all the veteran stars play from the beginning, chances are the coach will rest them in the second half.

Inter Miami predicted lineup: Callender, Yedlin, McVey, Aviles, Alba, Cremaschi, Busquets, Gregore, Messi, Suarez, Taylor.

FC Dallas’ predicted starting XI

Estevez hasn’t given much signals about what his first lineup of the year will look like, but the FC Dallas coach is expected to field Omar Gonzalez, who joined the club in the offseason, as well as stars such as Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira.

FC Dallas probable lineup: Paes, Twumasi, Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Junqua, Lletget, Illarremendi, Kamungo, Pomykal, Arriola, Ferreira.