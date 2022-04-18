Chivas will try to get out of a complicated moment when they face Tijuana on Tuesday, April 19 for the 15th date of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Chivas de Guadalajara will face Tijuana looking to get out of the bad moment that the team is going through for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament.

The Guadalajara team is in a difficult situation. The poor results are putting their presence in the next Reclassification in doubt. With 17 points, but better goal difference than Necaxa and Atl. San Luis, at the moment the Chivas are not being eliminated, however, the discontent among their fans grows and the need for good results is pressing.

On the Tijuana side, they are only 1 point behind the last two teams that would be entering the Reclassification: Necaxa and their rivals in this Matchday. For that reason, this will be a key duel to be able to aspire to be among the best 12 teams and not be eliminated in the first phase of this Clausura 2022.

Chivas vs Club Tijuana: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Omnilife Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico

Chivas de Guadalajara vs Club Tijuana: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Chivas de Guadalajara vs Club Tijuana: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history not many games are recorded between these two teams. There are only 21, in which it can be seen that Tijuana has been a real stone in the shoe for Chivas, since they have been winners in 10 of those 21 games, while the team from Guadalajara won 5 with 6 draws.

The last game between the two for Liga MX took place on October 21, 2021 for Matchday 14 of Apertura 2021. On that occasion no advantage was taken and no goal was scored, so the result was 0-0.

Chivas de Guadalajara vs Club Tijuana: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Chivas are the favorite with 1.78 odds, while Tijuana have 4.50. A draw would result in a 3.40 payout.

BetMGM Chivas 1.78 Tie 3.40 Club Tijuana 4.50

*Odds via BetMGM