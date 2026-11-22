Chivas hosts Cruz Azul at Estadio Akron in Zapopan as the 2026 Liga MX Apertura reaches its final stretch, with both sides chasing points near the top of the table. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Chivas vs Cruz Azul: Match Summary Match Chivas vs. Cruz Azul Tournament 2026 Liga MX Apertura Date Sunday, November 22, 2026 Time 6:07 PM ET / 3:07 PM PT TV Channels Telemundo, UNIVERSO Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Telemundo and UNIVERSO.

Streaming options include Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO NOW.

Can I watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers. The game also airs on Telemundo, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Chivas sit third in the Liga MX Apertura table with 30 points from 16 games. They enter this match off a 1-1 draw against Leon, following wins over Atlante by a 4-2 score and Monterrey by a 1-0 margin.

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Cruz Azul lead the table with 32 points from the same number of games played. Their last three results read like a form guide of consistency: a 3-2 win over Tigres, a 2-1 win over Leon and a 3-1 win over Queretaro.

With first place on the line for Cruz Azul and a top-three spot to defend for Chivas, both teams have reasons to push for a result at Estadio Akron.

Cruz Azul lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on May 17, 2026: Chivas 1-2 Cruz Azul.

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Chivas vs Cruz Azul: Predicted Lineups

Chivas (3-4-2-1): Raul Rangel; Daniel Aguirre, Diego Campillo, Luis Romo; Roberto Alvarado, Richard Ledezma, Fernando Gonzalez, Omar Govea, Efrain Alvarez, Bryan Gonzalez; Santiago Sandoval.

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Kevin Mier; Jorge Rodarte, Gonzalo Piovi, Jesus Orozco, Omar Chagoya; Jeremy Marquez, Andres Montano, Erik Lira; Jose Paradela, Nicolas Ibanez, Luka Romero.

What time is the Chivas vs Cruz Azul match?

The Chivas vs Cruz Azul match kicks off on Sunday, November 22, at 6:07 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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