Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Liga MX game on September 19, 2026

Monterrey host Cruz Azul at Estadio BBVA in Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026, with the reigning champions looking to strengthen their position and Rayados pushing up the table. Here’s how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, September 19, 2026 Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels Univision, TUDN USA Live Stream ViX, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univison NOW

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul will be available in the United States on Univision and TUDN USA on Saturday, September 19. For streaming viewers, some platforms provides the online options: ViX, TUDN App, TUDN.com and Univison NOW.

Can I watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul for free?

There is no official way to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul for free in the USA. The Liga MX matchup will be available through Univision, TUDN and more, but viewers need access to the corresponding TV service.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Monterrey and Cruz Azulmeet on Saturday, September 19, at Estadio BBVA in Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026, with both clubs arriving with different objectives in the standings. Cruz Azul sits fourth with 15 points after eight matches, while Monterrey is 12th with 10 points, although Rayados have a game in hand because their Matchday 7 meeting with Queretaro was postponed.

Players of Monterrey prior to the Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2026 8th-round match (Source: Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

For Monterrey, the match represents an opportunity to make up ground in the fight for the postseason places. Rayados were unable to climb the table after a 0-0 draw against Tigres in the Clasico Regio on Matchday 8, leaving them outside the top eight despite having played one fewer game than most of the teams around them. Three points against Cruz Azul would be particularly valuable as the regular season reaches its midpoint.

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Cruz Azul, meanwhile, arrives in the top four after a dramatic 4-3 victory over América in the Clasico Joven. La Maquina had a four-goal advantage before América’s late comeback attempt, but held on to claim its fifth win of the tournament and move to 15 points. The result also ended America’s unbeaten start to the Apertura 2026.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Predicted Lineups

Monterrey (4-2-3-1): Esteban Andrada; Stefan Medina, Carlos Salcedo, Victor Guzman, Ricardo Chavez; Orbelin Pineda, Oliver Torres; Lucas Ocampos, Jesus Corona, Diego Rossi; Hugo Cuypers.

Cruz Azul (5-3-2): Kevin Mier; Omar Campos, Jesus Orozco, Gonzalo Garcia, Willer Ditta, Jorge Marquez; Carlos Rodriguez, Erik Lira, Agustin Palavecino; Jose Paradela, Nicolas Ibanez.

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What time is the Monterrey vs Cruz Azul match?

The Monterrey vs Cruz Azul match kicks off Saturday, September 19, at 9:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon.