Pumas vs Cruz Azul: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Liga MX game on October 11, 2026

Pumas host Cruz Azul at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City for Matchday 11 of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura. After facing each other in the previous tournament's final, both sides are looking for crucial points as the playoff race intensifies. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Pumas vs Cruz Azul Tournament Liga MX Date Sunday, October 11, 2026 Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA Live Stream TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Pumas vs Cruz Azul in the USA

The Matchday 11 game of the Liga MX Apertura will be available to viewers in the United States on TUDN, with online streaming through ViX, TUDN.com and the TUDN app.

Can I watch Pumas vs Cruz Azul for free?

There is no confirmed free streaming option for Pumas vs Cruz Azul in the United States. The match is listed on TUDN and subscription-based streaming services, including ViX Premium.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Pumas and Cruz Azul meet in one of the most anticipated games of Matchday 11 of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura, with both Mexico City clubs looking to improve their positions ahead of the playoff stage. Pumas enter the matchup with 12 points, while Cruz Azul have collected 16.

The difference makes this an important opportunity for the hosts to close the gap on a direct rival, while Cruz Azul can strengthen their place among the teams competing for postseason qualification.

Alan Mozo of Cruz Azul during the Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2026 10th-round match (Source: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

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Pumas need to find greater consistency after a difficult recent run. They have struggled to string together positive results, and their latest league performances have left them under pressure to climb the standings.

Playing at Estadio Olimpico Universitario could prove important, particularly with the home crowd behind them. Keylor Navas and attackers such as Robert Morales and Juninho will be central to their hopes of turning that momentum around.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, arrive with their own concerns after going two matches without a win, according to the latest pregame reports. Their attacking options include Nicolas Ibanez and Gabriel Fernandez, while Jose Paradela‘s fitness is a storyline to monitor after he reportedly suffered muscular discomfort.

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If Paradela is unavailable or limited, Cruz Azul could lose an important source of creativity in midfield. Both teams therefore have plenty at stake beyond local bragging rights.

Pumas vs Cruz Azul: Predicted Lineups

Pumas (5-3-2): Keylor Navas; Uriel Antuna, Angel Azuaje, Nathan Silva, Pablo Bennevendo, Rodrigo Lopez; Cesar Huerta, Israel Luna, Gerardo Arteaga; Juninho, Eduardo Herrera.

Cruz Azul (5-3-2): Raul Gudino; Omar Campos, Jesus Orozco, Gonzalo Piovi, Willian Ditta, Alan Mozo; Carlos Rodriguez, Jose Paradela, Agustin Palavecino; Gabriel Fernandez, Nicolas Ibanez.

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What time is the Pumas vs Cruz Azul match?

Pumas vs Cruz Azul is scheduled for Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 9:00 PM ET, at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City. For viewers across the United States, the scheduled kickoff times are as follows.