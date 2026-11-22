Getafe face Atletico Madrid today at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in the 2026-27 LaLiga. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Getafe hosts Atletico Madrid on November 22, 2026, in a 2026-27 LaLiga matchup that pits a struggling home side against a club still chasing the top of the table. Both teams have shown contrasting form heading into this one, which adds some intrigue to the predicted lineups for this matchup.

Bordalás sets Getafe up in a 3-4-1-2 shape built around defensive solidity and quick transitions, with Boselli, Romero and Djené forming the back three in front of Soria. Carvajal and Mojica provide width as wing-backs, while Terrats and Mangala anchor the midfield to support the front pairing of Satriano and Ünal. Getafe are without Juanmi Jiménez, Chrisantus Uche and Nemanja Gudelj, all out, which thins the attacking and midfield options Bordalás has to work with. Getafe’s predicted lineup (3-4-1-2): Dávid Soria; Dani Carvajal, Sebastián Boselli, Zaid Romero; Andrés García, Djené, Ramón Terrats, Orel Mangala, Johan Mojica; Martín Satriano, Enes Ünal.

Simeone lines Atletico Madrid up in a 4-3-3, with Oblak behind a back four of Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko and Grimaldo. Barrios, Koke and Cardoso give the midfield balance between ball progression and defensive cover, freeing Giuliano Simeone, Julián Alvarez and Baena to create chances up front. Atletico Madrid are missing Alejandro Grimaldo and Cristian Romero, both out, which puts extra weight on the listed back-line options to hold firm against Getafe. Atletico Madrid’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Dávid Hancko, Alex Grimaldo; Pablo Barrios, Koke, Johnny Cardoso; Giuliano Simeone, Julián Alvarez, Álex Baena.

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How does Getafe arrive for the game vs Atletico Madrid?

Getafe come into this game off a 0-2 loss to Villarreal on November 8, a result that followed a 3-1 win over Sevilla on November 1. Before that bounce-back win, Getafe had been beaten 0-4 by Athletic on October 25. The mixed results leave Getafe needing a strong showing in front of their home fans to steady themselves in the table.

How does Atletico Madrid arrive for the game vs Getafe?

Atletico Madrid dropped a 1-2 decision to Barcelona on November 8, but that came after back-to-back wins, a 2-0 result over Levante on October 31 and a 1-0 win against Deportivo on October 24. The loss to Barcelona snapped a short winning run, and Atletico Madrid will look to get back on track against a Getafe side they can use to reassert themselves in the title picture.