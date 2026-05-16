Chivas vs Cruz Azul: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Liga MX Clausura 2026 match on May 16, 2026

Chivas receive Cruz Azul at the Akron Stadium in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. After an intense first leg, the two rivals are ready to give it their all for a place in the final. Find out how watch this clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Chivas vs Cruz Azul Tournament Liga MX Clausura 2026 Date Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time 9:05 PM (ET) / 6:05 PM (PT) TV Channels Telemundo, Universo Live Stream DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Fans in the United States will have several ways to watch this highly anticipated showdown live. Those looking to stream the action online can tune in through DirecTV Stream or Peacock, both of which will provide live coverage from start to finish.

Viewers who prefer a traditional television broadcast can catch the game on Telemundo or Universo as the networks bring every key moment of this marquee matchup to the screen.

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Can I watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul for free?

Soccer fans across the United States will be able to stream this exciting showdown live through DirecTV Stream, which is currently offering a free access period for eligible new subscribers.

Viewers who don’t want to miss a second of the matchup can use the service’s 5-day trial to enjoy the full live coverage at no upfront cost before the limited-time promotion comes to an end.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The opening leg between these longtime rivals delivered exactly the kind of drama expected from two of the top sides in the Liga MX season, with the 2-2 result setting the stage for a decisive and highly anticipated return match.

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Chivas Guadalajara will have the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd, but the margin for error remains razor-thin against a dangerous Cruz Azul squad that has consistently shown it can rise to the occasion in high-pressure moments.

With a spot in the final on the line, the semifinal remains completely up for grabs heading into the second leg.

Richard Ledezma of Chivas fights for the ball with Omar Campos of Cruz Azul – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

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Chivas vs Cruz Azul: Predicted Lineups

Cruz Azul (5-3-2): Kevin Mier; Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Omar Campos; Amaury García, Charly Rodríguez, Agustín Palavecino, José Paradela, Carlos Rotondi; Christian Ebere, Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Chivas (3-5-2): Óscar Whalley; José Castillo, Diego Campillo, Miguel Tapias; Richard Ledezma, Santiago Sandoval, Fernando González, Omar Govea, Efraín Álvarez; Ricardo Marín, Ángel Sepúlveda.

What time is the Chivas vs Cruz Azul match?

The game will take place today, May 16, at 9:05 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 9:05 PM

Central Time: 8:05 PM

Mountain Time: 7:05 PM

Pacific Time: 6:05 PM