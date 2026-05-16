Bolavip asked Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter about a potential duo of Robert Lewandowski and Hugo Cuypers after the World Cup break, as the MLS side admitted interest in the Barcelona free agent.

The Chicago Fire offense could get even scarier after the 2026 World Cup break, with Gregg Berhalter admitting interest in pairing red-hot striker Hugo Cuypers with Robert Lewandowski, who’s not returning to Barcelona next season.

“I think it’s no secret that we’ve been in communication with Robert,” Berhalter responded to Bolavip during his media availability after Chicago’s 2-0 road win over CF Montreal on Saturday.

“We think he’s a fantastic player. We think that they would be a great, a top pairing in this league. So you never know. I think there’s a lot still to be done, but we admire Robert, and we think he’s a fantastic player, one of the best strikers ever.“

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Lewandowski confirms Barcelona exit

On Saturday, Lewandowski confirmed through a lengthy message on social media that he’s leaving Barcelona this summer.

“After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. 4 seasons, 3 championships. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth,” Lewandowski wrote.

Robert Lewandowski celebrating a Barcelona goal.

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“Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years. A special thank you to President Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career. Barça is back where it belongs. Visca el Barça. Visca Catalunya.”

Set to turn 38 in August, Lewandowski will not play in the FIFA World Cup this summer as Poland failed to qualify for the tournament. But after more than a decade at the highest level of European soccer (Borussia Dortmund from 2010-14, Bayern Munich 2014-22, Barcelona 2022-26), he looks ready to start a new chapter elsewhere.

Chicago had been mentioned as a potential suitor for Lewy once his deal expired, and Berhalter had no problem in confirming that the interest is real.

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Cuypers in excellent form for Chicago

The team is already in a great situation with Cuypers in amazing form, as the Belgian striker extended his scoring streak to 10 games by netting Chicago’s second goal in Montreal on Saturday.

Hugo Cuypers is the third player in MLS history to score in 10 straight games 🔥 #cf97



Send Hugo to the All-Star game ➡️ https://t.co/kXSFwke8kx pic.twitter.com/5jooQs4DcA — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) May 16, 2026

Cuypers, 29, is currently leading MLS with 13 goals, boasting two more than Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and FC Dallas’ Petar Musa. Needless to say, an attacking duo of Cuypers-Lewandowski would give a massive boost to Chicago’s aspirations.