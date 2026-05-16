Chivas vs Cruz Azul LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals second leg

Chivas face Cruz Azul in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals second leg. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Chivas host Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 semifinals at Estadio Jalisco. After an intense and highly competitive first leg at Estadio Banorte ended in a 2-2 draw, both teams now arrive with everything still to play for in one of the most anticipated matchups of the tournament.

Cruz Azul are going through one of their best moments of the Clausura 2026 campaign and enter the second leg with confidence after several strong performances in recent weeks. The first meeting between both sides was filled with intensity and controversy, and another dramatic battle is expected as Cruz Azul look to secure their place in the Liga MX final against a Chivas side that have been one of the most consistent teams throughout the season.

Any tie on aggregate will favor Guadalajara because of their better position in the regular season standings, which means Cruz Azul will need to push for the win from the opening whistle. The good news for the visitors is that even a narrow victory would be enough to send them into the Clausura 2026 final if they manage to protect the aggregate advantage.