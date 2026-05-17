Santos vs Coritiba: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Brasileirao match on May 17, 2026

Santos will face Coritiba at Corinthians Arena in the Matchday 16 of the 2026 Brasileirao. A duel between two teams in need of the 3 points. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Santos vs Coritiba Tournament Brasileirao Date Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time 10:00 AM (ET) / 7:00 AM (PT) TV Channels Premiere Live Stream Fanatiz

How to watch Santos vs Coritiba in the USA

Viewers will have multiple ways to follow this highly anticipated matchup live. Fans who prefer streaming can catch every moment of the action through Fanatiz, which will provide complete online coverage of the game.

Meanwhile, supporters looking to watch on television can tune in through Premiere. With excitement building and plenty on the line, this is one showdown soccer fans will not want to miss.

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Can I watch Santos vs Coritiba for free?

Viewers in the United States will not have access to any free streaming alternatives for this matchup. Those looking to watch the game live can do so through Fanatiz, the platform carrying the broadcast in the USA.

At the moment, however, the service does not offer a free trial for new users, meaning a paid subscription is required to stream the action live from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Separated by just two points in the standings, Santos FC and Coritiba enter this rivalry clash with plenty at stake despite their positions on the table.

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Santos, led by Neymar, sit only one point clear of the relegation zone and desperately need a victory to create some breathing room near the bottom.

Meanwhile, Coritiba head into the matchup with 20 points and a chance to gain ground on São Paulo FC, who currently hold the final Copa Libertadores qualifying spot with 24 points.

Joao Schmidt of Santos – Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

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Santos vs Coritiba: Predicted Lineups

Santos (4-4-2): Gabriel Brazão; Igor Vinícius, Adonis Frías, Lucas Veríssimo, Escobar; Willian Arão, Christian Oliva, Gabriel Bontempo, Barreal; Rollheiser, Neymar.

Coritiba (4-3-3): Pedro Rangel; Taverna, Jacy, Tiago Cóser, Felipe Jonatan; Vini Paulista, Sebastián Gómez, Josué; Breno Lopes, Lavega, Pedro Rocha.

What time is the Santos vs Coritiba match?

The match kicks off today, May 17, at 10:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:00 AM

Central Time: 9:00 AM

Mountain Time: 8:00 AM

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM