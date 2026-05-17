Santos vs Coritiba: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Brasileirao match on May 17, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Santos vs Coritiba
|Tournament
|Brasileirao
|Date
|Sunday, May 17, 2026
|Time
|10:00 AM (ET) / 7:00 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|Premiere
|Live Stream
|Fanatiz
How to watch Santos vs Coritiba in the USA
Viewers will have multiple ways to follow this highly anticipated matchup live. Fans who prefer streaming can catch every moment of the action through Fanatiz, which will provide complete online coverage of the game.
Meanwhile, supporters looking to watch on television can tune in through Premiere. With excitement building and plenty on the line, this is one showdown soccer fans will not want to miss.
Can I watch Santos vs Coritiba for free?
Viewers in the United States will not have access to any free streaming alternatives for this matchup. Those looking to watch the game live can do so through Fanatiz, the platform carrying the broadcast in the USA.
At the moment, however, the service does not offer a free trial for new users, meaning a paid subscription is required to stream the action live from start to finish.
Neymar faces crucial stretch to impress Carlo Ancelotti and make Brazil’s final 2026 World Cup roster
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Separated by just two points in the standings, Santos FC and Coritiba enter this rivalry clash with plenty at stake despite their positions on the table.
Santos, led by Neymar, sit only one point clear of the relegation zone and desperately need a victory to create some breathing room near the bottom.
Meanwhile, Coritiba head into the matchup with 20 points and a chance to gain ground on São Paulo FC, who currently hold the final Copa Libertadores qualifying spot with 24 points.
Joao Schmidt of Santos – Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images
Santos vs Coritiba: Predicted Lineups
Santos (4-4-2): Gabriel Brazão; Igor Vinícius, Adonis Frías, Lucas Veríssimo, Escobar; Willian Arão, Christian Oliva, Gabriel Bontempo, Barreal; Rollheiser, Neymar.
Coritiba (4-3-3): Pedro Rangel; Taverna, Jacy, Tiago Cóser, Felipe Jonatan; Vini Paulista, Sebastián Gómez, Josué; Breno Lopes, Lavega, Pedro Rocha.
What time is the Santos vs Coritiba match?
The match kicks off today, May 17, at 10:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 10:00 AM
Central Time: 9:00 AM
Mountain Time: 8:00 AM
Pacific Time: 7:00 AM