Sevilla vs Real Madrid: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the La Liga match on May 17, 2026

Sevilla receive Real Madrid in the Matchday 37 of the 2025/2026 La Liga at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Real Madrid want to finish as high as possible against a Sevilla side fighting for a place in international competitions. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Sevilla vs Real Madrid Tournament La Liga Date Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid in the USA

Viewers eager to catch this highly anticipated showdown can tune in through several live viewing options. Among the top choices for sports audiences, Fubo continues to stand out by offering convenient access across a wide range of devices.

Those favoring digital platforms can also stream the action live on DirecTV Stream and ESPN+. For fans sticking with TV coverage, ESPN Deportes will carry the matchup on traditional TV as well.

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Can I watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid for free?

USA supporters can stream this 2025/2026 La Liga encounter, along with other competition’s biggest games, live on Fubo.

With a 5-day free trial available, viewers have a great chance to enjoy this game and follow the excitement of the 2025/2026 La Liga.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With little left to play for except pride and positioning, Real Madrid enter this rivalry matchup aiming to close out a disappointing 2025/26 campaign on a strong note after finishing the season without a major trophy, leaving Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the squad empty-handed.

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On the other side, Sevilla FC still have plenty at stake as they continue battling near the bottom half of the table. While relegation is becoming less likely, Sevilla have not mathematically secured safety yet and remain within striking distance of the European qualification spots, sitting just two points away.

That combination makes this clash critical for the visitors, who are chasing a result that could both erase any remaining relegation concerns and keep their hopes of international competition alive heading into the final stretch of the season.

Akor Adams of Sevilla – Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images

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Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Sevilla (4-4-2): Vlachodimos; Carmona, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Vargas, Gudelj, Agoume, Oso; Adams, Maupay.

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Rudiger, F Garcia; Pitarch, Tchouameni; Brahim, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

What time is the Sevilla vs Real Madrid match?

The match kicks off today, May 17, at 1:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM