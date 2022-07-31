Chivas Guadalajara will face LA Galaxy in what will be the 2022 Leagues Cup. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

In the 2022 edition of this Leagues Cup, the Liga MX team, Chivas Guadalajara will play against the MLS team Los Angeles Galaxy, and here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the Us on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a confrontation between two historic teams from the MLS and Liga MX, but this season they have not been at a great level and far from the fight for local and international titles, something that of course they are trying to change taking into account the enormous requirement that important teams always have.

Chivas Guadalajara are currently in 13th position with 5 points in 6 games, so at the moment they would not be entering the Requalification zone. For their part, the Los Angeles Galaxy, after several Matchdays in qualifying positions for the round of 16, have left and of course they will try to return as soon as possible. In other words, they are two teams in need of improvement.

Chivas vs LA Galaxy: Date

This game of the 2022 Leagues Cup between Chivas and LA Galaxy will be played at the SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, August 3 at 8:30 (ET).

Chivas vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Chivas vs LA Galaxy

You can see this 2022 Leagues Cup game between Chivas and LA Galaxy in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.

