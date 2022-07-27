As Mexico's Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2022 matches go by, the pressure is mounting on Chivas Guadalajara, and it could be worse when they host Pachuca. Find out how and where to watch this match in the U.S. for free.

The crisis of one of the biggest teams in Liga MX and Mexican soccer could worsen when it runs the risk of being exposed in front of its fans at the hands of one of the fittest teams in the Apertura 2022 tournament: Chivas vs Pachuca. Enjoy this match for free from the United States with Fubo TV (7 day free trial).

Unfortunately, Chivas Guadalajara going on a long losing streak is becoming a daily occurrence in Liga MX. Their passage through the Apertura 2022 has no happy chapters to tell so far and the team will have to get the best out of themselves as their opponent in turn could pass over them despite being away.

Pachuca is the current runner-up in Liga MX, a team that likes to bet on long projects with its managers and has a nurtured and constant production of young players. Although their results do not fully reflect their performance, the possibility of their returning to powerful displays is latent in every game.

Chivas vs Pachuca: Date

Block a space in your agenda so you don't miss the Liga MX Apertura 2022 match between Chivas and Pachuca. The date to enjoy this game that will take place at Akron Stadium in the city of Zapopan, Jalisco, is Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Chivas vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Chivas vs Pachuca:

If you are in the United States, you are a big fan of Liga MX and you don't want to miss the Chivas Guadalajara vs Pachuca of the Torneo Apertura 2022 you can enjoy the live broadcast of the match for free through Fubo TV (7 day free trial). Or enjoy it in Telemundo Deportes En Vivo or Telemundo.