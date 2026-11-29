Chivas hosts Pachuca at Estadio Akron in Zapopan in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura playoffs. Both sides arrive off recent meetings between each other, and here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Chivas vs Pachuca: Match Summary Match Chivas vs. Pachuca Tournament 2026 Liga MX Apertura Date Sunday, November 29, 2026 Time 8:07 PM ET / 5:07 PM PT TV Channels Telemundo Live Stream Fubo

How to watch Chivas vs Pachuca in the USA

Telemundo carries the match live in the USA for viewers who have access to the channel.

Fubo offers a streaming option for fans who prefer to watch online.

Can I watch Chivas vs Pachuca for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Chivas vs Pachuca for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers. The game also airs on Telemundo, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Chivas lost 1-2 to Pachuca on November 27. Before that, they beat Cruz Azul 1-0 on November 22 and drew 1-1 with Leon on November 9. This quarterfinal gives them a chance to respond after that defeat.

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Pachuca enters the match on a three-game winning streak. They beat Guadalajara 2-1 on November 27, Toluca 2-0 on November 21 and Atlas 4-1 on November 7. A win here would keep that run alive in the playoffs.

Chivas lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on November 27, 2026: Pachuca 2-1 Chivas.

Chivas vs Pachuca: Predicted Lineups

Chivas (3-4-2-1): Raul Rangel; Luis Romo, Diego Campillo, Jose Castillo; Roberto Alvarado, Richard Ledezma, Fernando Gonzalez, Omar Govea, Efrain Alvarez, Bryan Gonzalez; Santiago Sandoval.

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Pachuca (4-2-3-1): Carlos Moreno; Jorge Berlanga, Eduardo Bauermann, Sergio Barreto, Francisco Venegas; Christian Rivera, Rodolfo Pizarro, Alan Bautista; Robert Kenedy, Salomon Rondon, Javier Nicolas Vallejo.

What time is the Chivas vs Pachuca match?

The Chivas vs Pachuca match kicks off on Sunday, November 29, at 8:07 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 8:07 PM

Central Time (CT): 7:07 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 6:07 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 5:07 PM