|Chivas vs Pachuca: Match Summary
|Match
|Chivas vs. Pachuca
|Tournament
|2026 Liga MX Apertura
|Date
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|Time
|8:07 PM ET / 5:07 PM PT
|TV Channels
|Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo
How to watch Chivas vs Pachuca in the USA
Telemundo carries the match live in the USA for viewers who have access to the channel.
Fubo offers a streaming option for fans who prefer to watch online.
Can I watch Chivas vs Pachuca for free?
Viewers in the United States can watch Chivas vs Pachuca for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers. The game also airs on Telemundo, which is free over the air with an antenna.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Chivas lost 1-2 to Pachuca on November 27. Before that, they beat Cruz Azul 1-0 on November 22 and drew 1-1 with Leon on November 9. This quarterfinal gives them a chance to respond after that defeat.
Pachuca enters the match on a three-game winning streak. They beat Guadalajara 2-1 on November 27, Toluca 2-0 on November 21 and Atlas 4-1 on November 7. A win here would keep that run alive in the playoffs.
Chivas lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on November 27, 2026: Pachuca 2-1 Chivas.
Chivas vs Pachuca: Predicted Lineups
Chivas (3-4-2-1): Raul Rangel; Luis Romo, Diego Campillo, Jose Castillo; Roberto Alvarado, Richard Ledezma, Fernando Gonzalez, Omar Govea, Efrain Alvarez, Bryan Gonzalez; Santiago Sandoval.
Pachuca (4-2-3-1): Carlos Moreno; Jorge Berlanga, Eduardo Bauermann, Sergio Barreto, Francisco Venegas; Christian Rivera, Rodolfo Pizarro, Alan Bautista; Robert Kenedy, Salomon Rondon, Javier Nicolas Vallejo.
What time is the Chivas vs Pachuca match?
The Chivas vs Pachuca match kicks off on Sunday, November 29, at 8:07 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 8:07 PM
- Central Time (CT): 7:07 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): 6:07 PM
- Pacific Time (PT): 5:07 PM