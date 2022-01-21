Chivas will face Queretaro this Saturday, January 22, in a game valid for the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Chivas vs Queretaro: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US 2021-2022 Liga MX season

Chivas and Queretaro will face each other this Saturday, January 22 at 6:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 Liga MX game live in the US. You can watch it on FuboTV (free trial).

Chivas de Guadalajara had a good debut in Liga MX, since in Matchday 1 they beat Mazatlan 3-0 and became one of the leaders. However, the 2-1 defeat against Pachuca took them away from the top and now the “Rojiblancos” will try to be among the teams that qualify directly for the quarterfinals (the first 4).

On the Queretaro side, a very bad start. In their first game they drew 0-0 against Monterrey and then lost 3-1 against Pumas UNAM. In this game they will go in search of obtaining their first victory in Liga MX which would allow them to reach 4 points and enter the reclassification zone, looking for a place in the quarterfinals.

Chivas vs Queretaro: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Chivas vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Chivas vs Queretaro: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two rivals have faced each other 42 times with fairly even statistics. The dominators are Chivas de Guadalajara with 16 wins compared to 12 from Queretaro and there were 13 draws. Therefore, this game corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Liga MX will be the 43rd between the two.

How to watch or live stream Chivas vs Queretaro in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, January 22 at the Estadio Akron for the Matchday 3 of Liga MX between Chivas and Queretaro will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC.

Chivas vs Queretaro: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Chivas de Guadalajara are the favorite with -135 odds, while Queretaro have +400. A tie would finish in a +245 payout.

DraftKings Chivas -135 Tie +245 Queretaro +400

*Odds via DraftKings