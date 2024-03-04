The United States Men’s National Soccer Team heads into a challenging year with multiple competition, which will include 2024 Copa America participation. And it looks like we’ll see the squad in a new uniform soon.

Footy Headlines has revealed both the home and away kits the USMNT is expected to wear this year, with significant changes to the last jerseys donned by the Stars and Stripes.

While Nike continues to be the kit supplier, the USA’s home shirt for 2024 has a classic white design with half-and-half navy and red on the collar and sleeve cuffs to resemble the US flag.

The away jersey is also different from what the brand has been doing for the USMNT, with a more innovative design while still displaying the flag’s colors. The blue shirt becomes a tri-color uniform on the lower part, with red and white.

According to the report, the USMNT uniforms for 2024 will be available for purchase from March 21. In the meantime, fans can already start to picture what kits the team will be donning in the Copa America.

2024 Copa America groups

The United States will take part in the 2024 Copa America as host country and guest nation from Concacaf. Gregg Berhalter’s side was drawn against Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia in Group C.

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Concacaf 5 (Canada or Trinidad and Tobago)

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

Group C

United States

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Concacaf 6 (Honduras or Costa Rica)

2024 Copa America venues

The 2024 Copa America will take place across 14 different cities. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will be home to the opening match on June 20, while the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida will host the grand final on July 14.