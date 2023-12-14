For the USMNT Twitter hounds and anonymous accounts the fact that Christian Pulisic is rated as AC Milan’s best player on FotMob will be candy canes on a Christmas tree. While the USMNT star has been effective in his first half season with Milan, work still needs to be done.



In UEFA Champions League action, Pulisic came up huge for AC Milan in their 2-1 win against Newcastle on Wednesday, Pulisic scored the tying goal in a game where he was largely ineffective. Nonetheless it was the American’s first European goal for his new club. In Serie A, Pulisic’s contributions have been good with 5 goals and 3 assists in 13 matches.



According to Fotmob this production makes the 25-year-old AC Milan’s highest rated player. Here is how Pulisic stacks up with his teammates.



Christian Pulisic’s FotMob rating



Christian Pulisic now stands with a 7.37 rating followed by Theo Hernandez who has 7.29, then French striker Olivier Giroud 7.29, and then comes Rafael Leao at 7.24, Leao who on the field is clearly the club’s best player.



There is no question that Pulisic has been contributing to AC Milan, with clutch goals or assists, but the notion he is the team’s best player comes down to wishful thinking by USMNT X fans.



Pulisic at times is too passive and ineffective for large portions of the game, and those watching AC Milan and are not biased know that without Leao playing at his best, Milan’s attack falls flat very quickly.



Pulisic overall has played very well for Milan, and for the first time since his arrival at the club he came up huge in a big game, while not having the best outing. Still questions have arisen about what exactly is Pulisic’s role at Milan?



Is Pulisic supposed to be the Leao on the right? Or is Pulisic more of a workhorse like Roberto Donadoni was in the Milan sides of the late 80’s and 90’s?



However you want to look at it, while at times Milan fans have demanded and should demand more from a player of the caliber of Pulisic, one thing is for sure, Pulisic is on his way to having the best year of his career, and as he gets more comfortable in Italy he will be a huge factor for AC Milan, and that is something everyone can get behind.