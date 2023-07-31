Christian Pulisic has yet to play his first official game for AC Milan and already the club is seeing just how popular the USMNT winger really is. Pulisic signed from Chelsea in the summer after an up and down spell which saw Pulisic win three titles with The Blues.

On the international front, Pulisic had a very good FIFA World Cup for the United States, gaining two man of the match awards in two of the USMNT’s 4 World Cup games, and scoring a goal against Iran in a clutch match.

On the playing side Stefano Pioli has already seen what Pulisic can bring his attack, having assisted on a few goals during preseason and starting to showcase his skill with Rafael Leao. Pulisic is slated to play down the middle or on the right wing for Milan.

Pulisic jersey among the most sold by AC Milan in the summer

Since Christian Pulisic was transferred to AC Milan and assigned the number 11, the American has become the highest selling jersey for the club in only 1 month, Pulisic is only followed by Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez as the top three selling Milan kits according to Gazzetta.

The most AC Milan kits sold across the world are obviously in Italy, and then followed by the United States, and France. At the moment, 300,000 new kits have been sold via the club’s online store, and revenue is expected to increase by the end of the season.

Pulisic won’t be the only USMNT star at Milan, as Yunus Musah’s transfer from Valencia is set to be announced shortly.