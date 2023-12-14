The FIFA The Best awards are set to take place on January 15th, 2024 in London and the power that governs world football has put out the three names that make up the FIFA The Best Men’s player for the 2022/23 season.

The list includes without question the three top players in world soccer, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi.

FIFA tweeted a thread on X on why the trio are in the running for FIFA’s top individual award. Here are some of the details as to why Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi were chosen.

FIFA The Best: Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi

In the case of Erling Haaland, it came down to the treble with Manchester City, winning the golden boot in the Premier League, and Golden Shoe in 2022/23.

Kylian Mbappe’s reasons were a bit more modest, winning the French league, 2022-23 Ligue 1 top scorer, and being named the top Ligue 1 Player of the Year.

For Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami star Won 2022-23 French Ligue 1, Became all-time top scorer in the top five European leagues, and named in 2022-23 Ligue 1 Team of the Year.

About FIFA The Best

The FIFA The Best awards are handed out annually and are given by FIFA, the awards issued are:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

The FIFA Puskás Award

The FIFA Fair Play Award

The FIFA Fan Award

FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11

FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11