Pulisic to AC Milan heating up: How does the USMNT winger stack up against the other options?

Christian Pulisic has been followed by AC Milan for some time now, sadly Milan have not been able to view much of Pulisic, as the American winger has played sparingly at Chelsea but had good showings at the World Cup and recently in the Concacaf Nations League.

In his overall arc at Chelsea, Pulisic has provided some very impressive performances, especially in the Champions League, then injuries and other players took his spot, and the talented 24-year-old was reduced to junk minutes near the end at the club.

Now AC Milan is hoping that Pulisic’s contract year plus the club’s desire to move on from him, can land the Serie A giants a bargain transfer as low as 15 million euros.

Christian Pulisic’s chances of playing at AC Milan

Both clubs are evaluating their options, Milan and Chelsea can even agree on a loan deal for the season that would trigger a transfer clause as final payment. That means that while Pulisic might be on loan this season, if the loan proves a good move, it would automatically give Chelsea a transfer fee.

If Milan buys the American outright in the summer, then the transfer could still be within the 20–30-million-euro range. When viewing AC Milan’s other wing options Pulisic and his camp will like their chances.

Rafael Leão is one of the club’s biggest stars and anyone who comes in will need to complement him, while Rafael Leão plays more on the left wing, he could also slot to the middle, something Pulisic does also. They could on paper be an effective one-two punch. By no means should one start over the other.

Junior Messias, a Brazilian right winger plays mostly on the right and has played on the left as well. Alexis Saelemaekers a Belgian also has the same profile as Messias, and Ante Rebic plays on the left and is often a complement to Leão.

If healthy, Pulisic must like his chances of starting over the three wingers. Pulisic has proven that he has more knack for goal and explosiveness on the counter.

If AC Milan can find a way to either play Pulisic on the left or down the middle of the attack seems a good option. Pulisic can also play on the right but that has not been the best spot for the American, but he would be an up grade over Milan’s current options.

At 24, and in need of playing time, AC Milan looks like the best option for a player used to playing for big clubs at the Champions League level. Pulisic would most likely need to take a pay cut, that has also been reported, and it could be his last big chance at a top tier club.