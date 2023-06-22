The stage is set for the 2023 Gold Cup. The 17th edition of the Concacaf competition will see the United States Men’s National Team try to make it back-to-back titles, but Christian Pulisic will not be out there for the Stars and Stripes.

The USMNT has recently announced Gregg Berhalter will be back as head coach for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but will not take charge for the Concacaf tournament.

Interim coach BJ Callaghan will continue at the helm of the team for the Gold Cup, where the USA will lack most of their most renowned players. Of course, the biggest absence will be the Chelsea player.

Why is Christian Pulisic not playing for the USA in the 2023 Gold Cup?

Christian Pulisic was not called up by the United States Men’s National Team for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup so that he can rest after a demanding season that included the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 24-year-old is one of the many American players who need to take a break after the European season. Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna, for instance, are not taking part in the tournament either.