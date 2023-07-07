The pain for USMNT fans is over, Christian Pulisic is leaving Chelsea and is bound for AC Milan. It took two weeks of major negotiations but Milan’s patience and good relationship with The Blues paid off and the American winger is off to AC Milan.

According to Fabrizio Romano the transfer was done for around $25 million, and the contract is reported to be for four seasons. Pulisic’s time at Chelsea can be summed up as incomplete as the American fell down the pecking order due to injuries and many coaching changes.

After 146 games and 26 goals and three titles, Pulisic is getting a new lease on life and fans of the USMNT could not be happier. Here are reactions and memes to Christian Pulisic’s pending move to AC Milan.

Reactions to Christian Pulisic to AC Milan

On Twitter reactions came pouring in as the American is Milan bound and will most likely play on the wings or down the middle of the attack for Milan.

Also USMNT social media pundit Tactical Manager gave a breakdown as to what Pulisic will find when he arrives at AC Milan and how he fits in.