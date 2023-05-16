AC Milan are a team with a long history in international competitions, winning the UEFA Champions League on more than one occasion, and reaching the final on as many occasions. Here we will tell you when was the last time they played a UCL final.

This Tuesday, May 16, 2023, will not be another day in the history of Italian soccer and, especially, in two of its most representative teams: Inter and Milan, since the second leg of the “Derby Della Madonnina” will be played, looking for the first finalist of the most demanding club tournament in Europe.

The “Rossoneri” do not have it easy since in the first leg they lost 2-0, a result that although it is not definitive, it will be difficult to reverse. As if that were not enough, in their last game against Spezia they had a very poor performance, unleashing the anger of their fans who demanded a greater commitment. And without a doubt they will have to show something better than what has been shown so far if they want to return to a final.

The last final of AC Milan

Despite the fact that in recent years AC Milan have been in the news much more for their poor results than for their achievements, their legacy in European soccer is immense. So much so that they are, after Real Madrid, the most winning team in the UEFA Champions League with 7 cups (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007) and 4 runners-up (1958, 1993, 1995, 2005). Their last final was played on May 23, 2007, on that occasion they won their 7th and till now last UCL final.