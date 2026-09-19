Club America vs Chivas: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Liga MX game on September 19, 2026

Club America host Chivas at Estadio Banorte in Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026, with both teams near the top of the standings. Here is how to watch the Clasico de Mexico live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Club America vs Chivas Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, September 19, 2026 Time 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, Univision Live Stream ViX

How to watch Club America vs Chivas in the USA

Club America vs Chivas will be available to viewers in the United States through Univision and TUDN. For fans who prefer streaming, ViX is carrying the match.

Can I watch Club America vs Chivas for free?

There is no universally available free streaming option confirmed for this match in the USA. ViX offers a free, ad-supported tier, but its Premium plan is the one that includes Premium sports.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club America and Chivas meet on Saturday, September 19, in one of the biggest fixtures of the Liga MX Apertura 2026. The Clasico Nacional comes with the two rivals separated by just one point in the standings: Chivas sit second with 17 points from eight matches, while America are third with 16 points from seven games. Guadalajara have five wins, two draws and one loss, while America have the same number of wins but have played one fewer match.

Cristian Borja #26 of Club America during the Leagues Cup Third Place match (Source: Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

That makes the result particularly important at the top of the table. Chivas can strengthen their position as league leaders with another positive result, while America have the opportunity to move above Guadalajara if they win their game in hand. The tight standings also mean that a defeat could have an immediate impact on the race for the top places, with Toluca and Cruz Azul also within striking distance.

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Both teams arrive with plenty of momentum, although their most recent results were different. America lost 4-3 to Cruz Azul in the Clasico Joven on September 13, ending a four-match winning streak in the Apertura. Chivas, meanwhile, defeated Pumas 3-0 on the same day to move to the top of the standings and extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

Club America vs Chivas: Predicted Lineups

Both America and Chivas are expected to field strong lineups today as the derby is more than just another fixture in the regular season.

Club America (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota; Kevin Alvarez, Ramon Juarez, Israel Reyes, Dagoberto Espinoza; Alan Cervantes, Erick Sanchez; Brian Rodriguez, Raphael Veiga, Isaias Violante; Henry Martin.

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Chivas Guadalajara (3-4-2-1): Raul Rangel; Luis Romo, Diego Campillo, Daniel Aguirre; Hugo Camberos, Ruben Gonzalez, Omar Govea, Roberto Alvarado; Santiago Sandoval, Ricardo Marin; Angel Sepulveda.

What time is the Club America vs Chivas match?

The Club America vs Chivas match kicks off Saturday, September 19, at 11:00 PM ET in the United States. Chivas’ official schedule lists the game for 9:00 PM local time at Estadio Banorte, which corresponds to 11:00 PM Eastern Time.

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM

Central Time: 10:00 PM

Mountain Time: 9:00 PM

Pacific Time: 8:00 PM