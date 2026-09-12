Cruz Azul vs Club America: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Liga MX game on September 12, 2026

Cruz Azul and Club America meet at Estadio Banorte for the Jornada 8 Clasico Joven in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura, with America leading the standings and Cruz Azul arriving after back-to-back wins. Here’s how to watch the rivalry clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cruz Azul vs Club America Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, September 12, 2026 Time 11:15 AM ET / 8:15 AM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, Univision Live Stream TUDN.com, Univison NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America in the USA

Cruz Azul vs. Club America will be available in the United States through TUDN USA and Univision. For viewers who prefer streaming, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App and ViX provide online options.

Can I watch Cruz Azul vs Club America for free?

Cruz Azul vs. Club America does not have a confirmed completely free U.S. broadcast. TUDN.com and the TUDN App can offer live streaming for viewers with the appropriate participating-TV-provider authentication.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Cruz Azul and Club America meet in the Clasico Joven with very different objectives in the Apertura 2026 table. America enters Jornada 8 as the Liga MX leader with 16 points from six games, including five wins and one draw, while Cruz Azul sits sixth with 12 points after seven matches. The Maquina has won its last two games, giving the rivalry an added edge as it tries to close the gap on the leaders.

Players of Cruz Azul before the Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2026 7th-round match (Source: Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty Images)

For America, another positive result would strengthen its position at the top and extend its unbeaten start to the tournament. Cruz Azul, meanwhile, can use a home victory to move closer to the leading group while making a statement against its biggest rival.

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The matchup also carries extra significance because this will be Cruz Azul’s first home game against America at Estadio Banorte since 2023. Their recent meetings have been competitive: across the last 10, Cruz Azul has four wins, America has two, and four ended in draws.

Cruz Azul vs Club America: Predicted Lineups

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Kevin Mier; Omar Campos, Jesus Orozco, Willer Ditta, Jeremy Marquez; Carlos Rodriguez, Amaury Garcia; Diego Gonzalez, Agustin Palavecino, Jose Paradela; Nicolas Ibanez.

Club America (4-2-3-1): Fernando Tapia; Cristian Borja, Ramon Juarez, Israel Reyes, Kevin Alvarez; Alan Cervantes, Erick Sanchez; Brian Rodriguez, Raphael Veiga, Oscar Perea; Henry Martin.

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What time is the Cruz Azul vs Club America match?

The Cruz Azul vs. Club America match kicks off on Saturday, September 12, at 11:15 PM ET at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. The local kickoff is 9:15 PM in Mexico, according to Cruz Azul’s official match information.