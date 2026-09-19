Predicted lineups for Club America vs Chivas today for Liga MX 2026 Apertura Matchday 9

Club America and Chivas face off on Matchday 9 of the Liga MX 2026 Apertura in one of the most anticipated Clasicos. Here are the expected lineups.

Matchday 9 of the Liga MX 2026 Apertura features the Clasico Nacional between Club America and Chivas as its main attraction. It remains a special fixture due to the rivalry between the two clubs and the high expectations for a compelling spectacle, with both squads battling for the top of the standings.

Guillermo Almada’s side has an opportunity to snap its recent winless streak against Chivas, having failed to win recent meetings and showing a level of play that raises questions, particularly defensively.

For their part, the Red and Whites look to extend their archrival’s poor run of form and defeat them on their home pitch, which would deal a blow to local pride and put pressure on Almada’s project.

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America’s expected lineup

For America, Guillermo Almada will be unable to count on Dagoberto Espinoza and Kevin Alvarez due to physical discomfort, which could further complicate the squad’s defensive options.

Henry Martin of America

America predicted lineup: Rodolfo Cota, Israel Reyes, Ramon Juarez, Santiago Ramos, Cristian Borja, Alan Cervantes, Erick Sanchez, Raphael Veiga, Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodriguez, and Henry Martin.

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Chivas predicted lineup

Chivas will have Carlos Alvarez, Santiago Bueno, and Santiago Ramos available, as the recently acquired additions have prepared to adapt to the high altitude of CDMX and integrate with their new teammates.

Chivas expected starting XI: Raul Rangel, Daniel Aguirre, Diego Campillo, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Omar Govea, Fernando Gonzalez, Hugo Camberos, Santiago Sandoval, Ricardo Marin, and Angel Sepulveda.