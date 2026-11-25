Monterrey hosts Club America at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe for the quarterfinals of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura, with a playoff spot on the line. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Monterrey vs Club America: Match Summary Match Monterrey vs. Club America Tournament 2026 Liga MX Apertura Date Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Time 10:10 PM ET / 7:10 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream ViX

How to watch Monterrey vs Club America in the USA

There is no US TV channel listed for this match.

Viewers in the USA can stream the game on ViX.

Can I watch Monterrey vs Club America for free?

There is no free way to watch Monterrey vs Club America in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Monterrey comes into this quarterfinal clash on a high note. They beat Pumas UNAM 2-0 on November 22 and edged Queretaro 1-0 on November 14, though they were routed 4-0 by Toluca back on November 8.

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Club America arrives in worse form. They fell 1-0 to Tigres on November 22 after back-to-back draws, 2-2 with Pumas UNAM on November 8 and 2-2 with Toluca on November 1.

A place in the next round of the playoffs is at stake at Estadio BBVA.

Club America lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on October 11, 2026: Club America 1-1 Monterrey.

Monterrey vs Club America: Predicted Lineups

Monterrey (4-2-3-1): Luis Cardenas; Ricardo Chavez, Victor Guzman, Alonso Aceves, Gerardo Arteaga; Oliver Torres, Diego Rossi, Orbelin Pineda; Lucas Ocampos, Hugo Cuypers, Jesus Corona.

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Club America (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagon; Kevin Alvarez, Santiago Bueno, Santiago Ramos Mingo, Franco Rossano; Erick Sanchez, Carlos Alvarez, Israel Reyes; Alex Zendejas, Miguel Borja, Brian Rodriguez.

What time is the Monterrey vs Club America match?

The Monterrey vs Club America match kicks off on Wednesday, November 25, at 10:10 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 10:10 PM

Central Time (CT): 9:10 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 8:10 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 7:10 PM