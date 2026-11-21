Pumas UNAM host Monterrey at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura, with both sides looking to climb the table. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: Match Summary Match Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey Tournament 2026 Liga MX Apertura Date Saturday, November 21, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN, Univision Live Stream ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey in the USA

TV coverage in the USA includes TUDN and Univision for this Liga MX Apertura matchup at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Fans can also stream the match on ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW and the TUDN App.

Can I watch Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey for free?

The game also airs on Univision, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Pumas UNAM sit 11th with 21 points from 16 games. They drew 2-2 against CF America on November 8, beat Puebla 2-1 on October 31, and drew 1-1 with Tigres on October 25. A win would help them close the gap on the teams above them.

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Monterrey occupy 8th place with 24 points from 16 matches. They are coming off a 1-0 win over Queretaro on November 14, after a rough patch that included a 0-4 loss to Toluca on November 8 and a 3-3 draw with Tijuana de Caliente on November 1. A result in Mexico City would strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

Monterrey lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on February 22, 2026: Pumas UNAM 2-0 Monterrey.

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: Predicted Lineups

Pumas UNAM (4-4-2): Keylor Navas; Rodrigo Lopez, Reno Nathan, Ruben Duarte, Pablo Bennevendo; Uriel Antuna, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Victor Arteaga, Cesar Huerta; Robert Morales, Juninho.

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Monterrey (4-2-3-1): Esteban Andrada; Erick Aguirre, Victor Guzman, Carlos Salcedo, Gerardo Arteaga; Cesar Garza, Diego Rossi, Orbelin Pineda; Jesus Corona, Roberto De la Rosa, Lucas Ocampos.

What time is the Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey match?

The Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey match kicks off on Saturday, November 21, at 8:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 7:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 6:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 PM