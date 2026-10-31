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Club America vs Toluca: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Liga MX game on October 31, 2026

Club America host Toluca at Estadio Banorte in Matchday 15 of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura, with the league leaders looking to protect their advantage in the standings. Find out how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Alejandro Zendejas of Club America and Franco Romero of Toluca
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesAlejandro Zendejas of Club America and Franco Romero of Toluca
Match Summary
MatchClub America vs Toluca
TournamentLiga MX
DateSaturday, October 31, 2026
Time11:10 PM ET / 8:10 PM PT
TV ChannelsCBS Sports Golazo, TUDN USA, Univision
Live StreamParamount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Club America vs Toluca in the USA

In the United States, fans can watch the game on CBS Sports Golazo, TUDN USA and Univision, with streaming available through Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX.

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Can I watch Club America vs Toluca for free?

No, there is no confirmed free streaming option for Club America vs Toluca in the United States. Fans will need access to an authorized broadcaster or streaming service carrying the Liga MX Apertura Matchday 15 fixture.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club America enter Matchday 15 looking to protect their position at the top of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura standings. Las Aguilas have collected 28 points from 14 matches, with eight wins, four draws and two defeats. With the regular season approaching its conclusion, every point matters as teams compete to secure favorable positions for the Liguilla, Mexico’s championship playoff stage.

Alexis Vega of Toluca (Source: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Alexis Vega of Toluca (Source: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Toluca arrive in fifth place with 23 points from 14 games, five points behind their opponents. The defending contenders need a positive result to improve their position before the final stretch of the regular season. A win in Mexico City would cut the gap to two points and give the visitors a major boost in their push for a strong playoff position.

Club America drew 1-1 with Tijuana on October 28, missing an opportunity to extend their lead at the top. Toluca, meanwhile, drew 1-1 away to Leon on October 24, extending a difficult run without a victory. The visitors will need to rediscover the form that helped them collect 23 points if they are to challenge the league leaders on their home ground.

Club America vs Toluca: Predicted Lineups

Club America (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagon; Franco Rossano, Santiago Ramos Mingo, Sebastian Caceres, Kevin Alvarez; Israel Reyes, Erick Sanchez; Brian Rodriguez, Carlos Alvarez, Oscar Perea; Henry Martin.

Toluca (4-2-3-1): Hugo Gonzalez; Jesus Gallardo, Federico Pereira, Bruno Mendez, Santiago Simon; Nicolas Castro, Franco Romero; Alexis Vega, Jesus Angulo, Helinho; Paulinho.

What time is the Club America vs Toluca match?

Club America vs Toluca kicks off on Saturday, October 31, at 11:10 PM ET in the United States. The Liga MX Apertura Matchday 15 fixture will take place at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.

  • Eastern Time (ET): 11:10 PM
  • Central Time (CT): 10:10 PM
  • Mountain Time (MT): 9:10 PM
  • Pacific Time (PT): 8:10 PM
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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