Monterrey vs Chivas: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Liga MX game on October 24, 2026

Monterrey host Chivas at Estadio BBVA in Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026. With both sides battling for a place in the Liguilla, here’s how to watch this important clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Monterrey vs Chivas Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, October 24, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, Univision Live Stream TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Monterrey vs Chivas in the USA

Monterrey vs Chivas will be available to watch in the United States on TUDN USA and Univision, with several streaming options available: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX.

Can I watch Monterrey vs Chivas for free?

There is no free trial available for Monterrey vs Chivas through the listed streaming services. TUDN.com, the TUDN App, Univision NOW and ViX require the appropriate subscription or authenticated access to watch the match online.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Monterrey and Chivas meet at Estadio BBVA with the Liguilla race becoming increasingly important, as only four regular-season matchdays remain after this weekend. Chivas enter the match in second place with 23 points from 13 games, while Monterrey are eighth with 17 points from 11 matches.

Under the 2026 Apertura format, the top eight teams advance directly to the quarterfinals, with no Play-In tournament.

Diego Campillo of Chivas (Source: Simon Barber/Getty Images)

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That makes the matchup particularly significant for Monterrey. The Rayados are currently holding the final direct Liguilla position, but several teams are close behind them.

A victory against Chivas would give Matias Almeyda‘s team an opportunity to strengthen its position inside the top eight while also closing the gap on the teams above them. Monterrey’s current record is 5 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses, with a +3 goal difference.

Chivas have a stronger position entering Matchday 14. Gabriel Milito‘s team has six wins, five draws and two losses, and sits just one point behind league leaders Club America.

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Guadalajara have also already played 13 games, meaning a victory in Monterrey would temporarily put additional pressure on the teams immediately above them while strengthening their chances of finishing among the top four.

The game also has an extra storyline because Almeyda is facing Chivas, the club he previously coached. Monterrey’s official schedule confirms that his side will host Guadalajara on October 24, while Chivas’ official schedule lists the fixture as Jornada 14 at Estadio BBVA.

What time is the Monterrey vs Chivas match?

The Monterrey vs Chivas match kicks off on Saturday, October 24, at 8:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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