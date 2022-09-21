Colombia and Guatemala dind't make it to Qatar 2022, but theat doesn't stop them from participating in FIFA's International breake. For this match, here are the details regarding date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream it in the US.

Colombia vs Guatemala: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream this 2022 International Friendly match

The International activity continues and now New Jersey will live an exciting match between Colombia and Guatemala. In this article you will find the information you need to know about date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream this Friendly game. In the US, it will broadcast on FITE TV.

Unfortunately for La Tri, they didn't have a good run in te CONMEBOL Qualifiers for Qatar 2022. Colombia was close to the Play-off spot, but it was Peru the team that succeeded, but then lost to Australia in the inter-confederation game.

As for Guatemala, they lost the opportunity to show what they are capable of in the Concacaf Qualifiers as they didn't even make it to the final round. Now, their eyes are on the 2026 FIFA World Cup at there will be more spots and chances for their zone with the new 48-team format.

Colombia vs Guatemala: Date

Colombia and Guatemala have only played three times throughout history. The South American team has a slight advantage with one game won and two draws. Now, this fourth match will take place this Saturday, September 24, at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Colombia vs Guatemala: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Colombia vs Guatemala

This International Friendly match between Colombia and Guatemala, to be played at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, will broadcast only on FITE TV in a $24,99 Pay-Per-View.