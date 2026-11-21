Inter Miami hosts Columbus at Nu Stadium in Miami, FL, in the 2026 MLS season. Columbus sits atop the table while Inter Miami looks to climb the standings. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Inter Miami vs Columbus: Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs. Columbus Tournament 2026 MLS season Date Saturday, November 21, 2026 Time 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs Columbus in the USA

There is no US TV channel listed for this match.

Fans in the USA can stream the game live on Apple TV.

Can I watch Inter Miami vs Columbus for free?

There is no free way to watch Inter Miami vs Columbus in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami sits in 9th place with 15 points from 9 games. They come into this match off a 3-3 draw against Charlotte FC, a 2-1 win over New England and a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati. The mixed run has left them searching for consistency as the season progresses.

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Columbus leads the table with 24 points from 9 games. Their last three results read 4-3 over Chicago Fire, 3-0 over DC and 2-0 over FC Dallas, three straight wins that have them in control at the top of the standings. A result at Nu Stadium would extend their strong form on the road.

Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on September 27, 2026: Columbus 2-1 Inter Miami.

Inter Miami vs Columbus: Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Micael, Sergio Reguilon; Rodrigo De Paul, David Ayala, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, German Berterame.

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Columbus (3-4-3): Patrick Schulte; Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadzki, Malte Amundsen; Mohamed Farsi, Dylan Chambost, Sekou Tidiany Bangoura, Anass Zaroury; Taha Habroune, Gonzalo Tapia, Santiago Rodriguez.

What time is the Inter Miami vs Columbus match?

The Inter Miami vs Columbus match kicks off on Saturday, November 21, at 6:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 6:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 5:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 4:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 3:00 PM