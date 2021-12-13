Comunicaciones will face Motagua at home at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores National Stadium for the second leg of the Concacaf League final. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this final game in the US.

Comunicaciones will host Motagua FC this Tuesday, December 14, in what will be the second leg to the final of the Concacaf League. Here is all the related information about this Scotiabank Concacaf League 2021 Game 2, including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream. This match will be broadcast by Fubo TV (free trial).

Comunicaciones arrives in an unbeatable situation for its return match against Motagua. And not only because they will be local (where usually one team tends to become stronger) but also because as a visitor in Honduras they obtained a very important 2-1 victory with goals from Jorge Aparicio and Juan Anangonó (Roberto Moreira for the local) who undoubtedly left them in a very good situation for the defining meeting.

On the Motagua side, the situation is much more complex. They must not only beat Comunicaciones: they must do it as a visitor. The good news for Hondurans is that in this case, as it is the final, the away goal rule does not apply. That means that a 1-0 would reach the "Ciclón Azul" to force the extra time. Otherwise, they should win by scoring at least two goals.

Comunicaciones vs Motagua FC: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Comunicaciones vs Motagua FC: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Comunicaciones vs Motagua FC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two teams will meet for the third time in their history. The first time it happened in last year's Concacaf League where after a 2-2 draw and a marathon series of penalties (15-14), Comunicaciones prevailed and went on to the round of 16. The second time was just a few days ago for the first leg of this final 2021.

For this match, the one who undoubtedly comes best outlined is Comunicaciones. The favorable result obtained in the first leg (2-1) in Honduras and the fact of playing at home make Comunicaciones a favorite, however, it must be taken into account that the difference is only one goal, so it can be said Motagua would not be that far from forcing the extra time.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Comunicaciones vs Motagua FC in the US

The final game between Comunicaciones vs Motagua FC, Stadium for the second leg of the Concacaf League final will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) in the US. Other options: Fox Sports 2 (US), OneSoccer and TUDN (USA).

Comunicaciones vs Motagua FC: Predictions and Odds

The 2-1 away victory added to the fact that he must define this final of the Concacaf League playing at home in Guatemala, undoubtedly makes Comunicaciones the favorite to win this 2021 edition. On this occasion, the bookmarkers have not defined the odds, but surely we will have it in the next few hours.