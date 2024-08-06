Due to his injury, Messi won't be able to take advantage of the recent change announced by CONMEBOL for the World Cup qualifiers.

CONMEBOL grants advantage to Argentina, but Messi might not be able to take it

It won’t have to wait long to see the Argentine national team back in action. After winning the Copa America 2024 final, the Albiceleste received some great news from CONMEBOL for the upcoming doubleheader in the South American World Cup qualifiers. However, Messi might not be able to make use of it.

Lionel Messi didn’t reach his best level during the Copa America, dealing with two injuries that forced him out of one match and prevented him from finishing the final against Colombia. Initially, a right adductor muscle injury kept him out of the group stage match against Peru, and later, he suffered a right ankle sprain.

Due to the condition of the pitch at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Leo Messi twisted his ankle in the first half of the Copa America 2024 final and had to leave the match against Colombia in the 66th minute. The severity of this injury could prevent him from taking advantage of Argentina’s advantage in the upcoming two fixtures of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Inter Miami confirmed on July 16 that ‘after a medical evaluation, it has been determined that Leo Messi has suffered a ligament injury to his right ankle. The captain’s availability will depend on periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery.’ Will he be fit in time for the matches against Chile and Colombia?

Lionel Messi with a walking boot.

Argentinian newspaper Ole outlined a scenario regarding Messi’s injury that suggests he may not return to the field before September 14. If this proves to be the case, the Argentine No. 10 would miss the seventh and eighth rounds of the World Cup qualifiers for the 2026 tournament in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, and would be unable to take advantage of the benefit announced by CONMEBOL for Argentina.

CONMEBOL announced a benefit that Messi may not be able to take advantage of

‘The South American World Cup qualifiers are back. Fixture confirmed for Matchdays 7 and 8,’ announced CONMEBOL’s official Instagram account, revealing that Argentina will have an advantage over Colombia with an extra day of rest for their match on the eighth matchday. While the Albiceleste plays against Chile at home on Thursday, September 5, the Colombian team faces Peru in Lima on Friday, September 6. If Lionel Messi does not recover from his injury, he will not be able to take advantage of this benefit.

Conmebol Fixture.

Colombia vs Argentina in World Cup qualifiers: Date and time confirmed

After playing in the Copa America 2024 final, the Argentine national team will face Colombia again on Tuesday, September 10th at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, with an extra day of rest. However, this advantage may not benefit Lionel Messi if it’s confirmed that he will miss the doubleheader of the South American World Cup qualifiers.