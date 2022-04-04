One of the most exciting tournaments in South America is about to start their group stage, find out here all the details of this soccer tournament including dates, format, tv channels and live stream.

The 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores is the tournament where the best South American soccer teams play for one of the most valuable trophies on the continent. As in previous seasons this tournament has the same format with few or no modifications and will also be available live stream through FuboTV and other streaming services.

Last season of the tournament, 2021, the title winner was the Brazilian team Palmeiras. They won the final 2-1 against another team from the same country, Flamengo. That was their second consecutive title and the third time won by a Brazilian team in a row.

For this new 2022 Copa Libertadores edition it is expected that another big favorite, or even the defending champions Palmeiras, will win the trophy again. But in the last edition of 2021 an underdog, Barcelona SC (Ecuador) reached the knockout stage and lost in the semi-finals against Flamengo.

Copa Libertadores 2022 Group Stage: Complete Schedule

The first games of the Group Stage will be played on April 5, 2022, groups H, B, G, E play that day. While the other remaining groups (A,C,D,F) play their first game on April 6. The group stage will last a little over a month.

Official Schedule by Conmebol Matchday Dates Matches Matchday 1 5–7 April 2022 Team 4 vs. Team 2, Team 3 vs. Team 1 Matchday 2 12–14 April 2022 Team 2 vs. Team 3, Team 1 vs. Team 4 Matchday 3 26–28 April 2022 Team 2 vs. Team 1, Team 4 vs. Team 3 Matchday 4 3–5 May 2022 Team 3 vs. Team 2, Team 4 vs. Team 1 Matchday 5 17–19 May 2022 Team 1 vs. Team 2, Team 3 vs. Team 4 Matchday 6 24–26 May 2022 Team 1 vs. Team 3, Team 2 vs. Team 4

What is the format of the Copa Libertadores 2022 Group Stage?

The teams play according to the schedule set out above in what is known as two games, one at home and one on the road (Round-Robin). Like other soccer tournaments, teams get 3 points for each win, one point for each tie, and zero points for losses.

In case of a tie in a spot of the standings within the groups, the tie breakers that will be used are the Goal difference, Goals scored, Away goals scored and Conmebol Ranking. In order for a team to advance to the next round of the 2022 Copa Libertadores they must win the first two spots in the groups to play in the knockout stage (R16, Quarter-finals, Semifinals, Final).

What are the important dates of the group stage?

The Copa Libertadores 2022 Group Stage has two important dates, the first is the games start date, between April 5 and 6, and the second important date is the end of the group stage on May 26, 2022.

How to watch the Copa Libertadores 2022 group stage?

Only two options are available to watch the games of the 2022 Copa Libertadores in the United States. The television channel that will broadcast the games in the US in beIN SPORTS in English and Spanish. To watch the games anywhere in the US the best option is live stream with FuboTV and a 7-day free trial, they offer most of the games and all the big games of the final stages.

