Costa Rica and Martinique meet in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League League A Group B. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose today, June 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team want to show why they are big favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Costa Rica took their tough loss against Panama as a lesson that smaller teams can also win against the favorites. But now Costa Rica are in a good position to win this game and come out of the bottom of the standings.

Martinique are close to playing their second season in the Nations League and they hope that this edition things will be better than last season where they did not win a single game but had a good result with three draws and one loss.

Costa Rica vs Martinique: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica.

Live Stream: Paramount+

Costa Rica vs Martinique: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Costa Rica vs Martinique: Storylines

Costa Rica have to win this game to show why they are close to playing in Qatar 2022, Costa Rica must win against New Zealand in the inter-confederation play-off on June 14 to seal their spot in the upcoming World Cup. against Panama it was unacceptable for Costa Rica but their upcoming rival is easy.

Martinique have a defensive game that is capable of doing big things in the Nations League, they drew three games during the 2019-2020 CONCACAF Nations League season, that was a great feat but those draws were against Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago, those teams are nowhere near the high level of Costa Rica.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Costa Rica vs Martinique in the U.S.

This 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League game for the League A Group B will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, UniMás. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Costa Rica vs Martinique: Predictions And Odds

Costa Rica are big favorites to win this one with 1.12 odds that will pay $112 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they can win this game easy but the visitors know how to stop an offense attack. Martinique are underdogs at 16.50 odds. The draw is offered at 7.50 odds and totals at 3.5 goals. The best pick for this Nations League game is: Over 3.5.

BetMGM Costa Rica 1.12 Draw / Totals 7.50 / 3.5 Martinique 16.50

* Odds via BetMGM.