Costa Rica and New Zealand will play today at the Al Rayyan Stadium for the last remaining place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. Find here the start time of the game and how to watch or live stream it online free in different parts of the world.

Costa Rica and New Zealand will put an end to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers today when they clash at the Al Rayyan Stadium for the last spot in Qatar 2022. The winner of the game will join Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E. Here you will find the kick-off time of this Inter-Confederation Playoff match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV.

The Ticos, who qualified for this stage by finishing fourth in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, defeated Martinique in their last game for the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League on Junve 5. With Keylor Navas as their main star, Costa Rica will seek to qualify to the FIFA World Cup for the third time in their history.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have the opportunity to play this game after winning the FIFA World Cup qualification OFC. They played two international friendlies in June and could not win either of them. They suffered a 1-0 loss to Peru and then drew 0-0 with Oman.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Botswana: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Cameroon: 7:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 12:00 PM

Ethiopia: 9:00 PM

Fiji: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)

France: 8:00 PM

Gambia: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Lesotho: 8:00 PM

Liberia: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Namibia: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Solomon Islands: 4:00 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

South Sudan: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sudan: 8:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

US: 2:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM

Costa Rica vs New Zealand: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TNT Sports

Botswana: SuperSport Variety 4

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 4

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App, TSN5, TSN1

Costa Rica: Teletica Radio, Teletica Canal 7, TD +

Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 4

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Gambia: SuperSport Variety 4

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 4

India: Voot Select, Sports18

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 4

Lesotho: SuperSport Variety 4

Liberia: SuperSport Variety 4

Mexico: Star+

Namibia: SuperSport Variety 4

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 4

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 4

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TDP

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 4, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web

US: FuboTV, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, UNIVERSO

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 4

How to watch Costa Rica vs New Zealand anywhere

If you want to watch the game between Costa Rica and New Zealand for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Inter-Confederation qualifying playoff but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.