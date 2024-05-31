Costa Rica and Uruguay are set to play an international friendly at 10 PM EST. The match can be streamed live exclusively on Bolavip!

Costa Rica and Uruguay are meeting in a warm-up match as Los Ticos look ahead to Concacaf World Cup qualifying and the 2024 Copa America later in the summer.

For Uruguay, the match features a makeshift local squad that will be head coached by U-20 manager Diego Perez, while Marcelo Bielsa and the senior side continue preparations for the Copa America.

The match will be played in the National Stadium of Costa Rica at 10 PM EST. Here are the possible starting XIs for both teams. Watch Costa Rica vs Uruguay live for FREE exclusively on BOLAVIP.

Starting XI for Costa Rica vs. Uruguay

Costa Rica:

Kevin Chamorro; Haxzel Quirós, Joseth Peraza, Francisco Calvo, Douglas Sequeira; Brandon Aguilera, Allan Cruz, Elías Aguilar, Kendall Porras; Steven Cárdenas, Andy Rojas. Head Coach: Gustavo Alfaro.

Brandon Aguilera of Costa Rica

Uruguay:

Randall Rodríguez; Franco Pizzichillo, Nahuel Furtado, Juan Rodríguez, Andrew Teuten; Facundo Bernal, Rodrigo Chagas, Agustín Amado, Francisco Ginella; Nahuel Acosta, José Neris. Head Coach: Diego Pérez.

Costa Rica and Uruguay have met a total of 12 times, with Uruguay having won 7 matches to Costa Rica’s 2. Notably, Costa Rica shockingly defeated Uruguay in the opening match of both teams in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, winning 3-1.