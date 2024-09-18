Coventry City vs Tottenham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Coventry City take on Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup. Fans can tune in to catch all the action live, with broadcast and streaming options available depending on your country.

Coventry City will face off against Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup, a matchup that promises excitement for fans. Whether watching on traditional TV or via live streaming platforms, supporters will have plenty of options to catch the action, ensuring no one has to miss a moment of this highly anticipated contest.

[Watch Coventry City vs Tottenham online in the US on Paramount+]

Tottenham Hotspur kick off their Carabao Cup campaign with high hopes of making a deep run in the tournament. Known for their rich history and formidable squad, Spurs are considered one of the favorites for the title this season. As they head into this third-round clash, the North London club is eager to put their mark on the competition and prove their worth as serious contenders.

Fresh off a bruising derby loss to Arsenal, Tottenham will need to shake off that disappointment and refocus on Coventry City, their upcoming opponents. While Coventry City are struggling near the bottom of the Championship table, Spurs are well aware of the dangers of underestimating them: last season the Sky Bluesalmost knocked out Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coventry City vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 19)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 19)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 19)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 19)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 19)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Coventry City’s Jack Rudoni – IMAGO / PA Images

Advertisement

Coventry City vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports+, Sky Ultra HD

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, Startimes World Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App, Startimes World Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN Sports English 2

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports+, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Paramount+