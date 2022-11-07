Napoli will host Empoli for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

It will be a duel of opposites in this Matchday 14. On one side will be the locals, Cremonese, who come from a draw against Salernitana. They currently have 6 points for only 1 more than the last, Hellas Verona, so for now they would be relegated to the second division. Without a doubt, they need to get points urgently.

On the other side will be AC Milan, who are in second position in this 2022/2023 Serie A, 6 points below the leaders, Napoli. For this reason, they need points so that the difference with "Gli Azurri" does not continue to grow, who have 9 consecutive victories.

Cremonese vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Cremonese will play against AC Milan for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Tuesday, November 8 at the Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona, Italy.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (November 9)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (November 9)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 10:45 PM

Canada: 4:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 3:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (November 9)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (November 9)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (November 9)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (November 9)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (November 9)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (November 9)

South Africa: 10:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (November 9)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 7:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Cremonese vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: TLN, VIVA, fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Video, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV3

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 6

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

USA: Paramount+ (free trial)

