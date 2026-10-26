Report: Lionel Messi emerges as favorite for potential Super Ballon d’Or in 2027

Latest reports indicate that Lionel Messi could be getting a Super Ballon d'Or award in 2027.

A buzz across European soccer suggests that France Football is considering resurrecting its rarest individual accolade, the Super Ballon d’Or, in 2027. The award would recognize the finest footballer of the modern era. This will be setting up a generational tribute to an unparalleled career in the name of Lionel Messi.

According to Leo Paradizo of ESPN Argentina, Lionel Messi has emerged as the clear frontrunner should the award be formally revived. Messi, who has more Ballon d’Or wins than Cristiano Ronaldo, or every other soccer player for that matter, would cap a legendary career with this accolade.

Organizers have kept any formal plans under wraps. Still, the mere possibility of awarding a second Super Ballon d’Or has captured global attention. For fans and analysts alike, Messi deserves the award to put a the definitive exclamation mark on his career.

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Why would Messi get a Super Ballon d’Or?

Messi’s candidacy for a Super Ballon d’Or award is virtually undisputed on paper. For instance, he is an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, dominating the all time list (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023). Messi holds a record that may never be matched.

Lionel Messi attends the 67th Ballon D’Or Ceremony

Messi’s legacy is defined by sustained dominance at the highest level. From anchoring Barcelona’s golden era and winning four UEFA Champions League titles to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and back-to-back Copa America triumphs with Argentina. Messi has individual excellence, record-shattering statistics, and team success.

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Are there any other Super Ballon d’Or awards?

In the entire history of football, the Super Ballon d’Or has been awarded only once. On December 24, 1989, France Football commemorated its 30th anniversary by presenting the one-of-a-kind trophy to celebrate the greatest European player of the previous three decades.

Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano claimed the historic trophy. Di Stefano topped a prestigious vote that placed Johan Cruyff in second and Michel Platini in third. Non-European players were ineligible for the award until 1995. Hence, icons like Pelé and Diego Maradona were excluded at the time.

Key takeaways

France Football is considering reviving the Super Ballon d’Or in 2027 .

. Lionel Messi has won eight Ballon d’Or awards throughout his career.

throughout his career. Alfredo Di Stefano claimed the only previous Super Ballon d’Or in 1989.