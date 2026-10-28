Detroit Red Wings trade rumors: Massive twist for Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson as Wild and Canadiens loom

There could b a major bombshell on the Detroit Red Wings. Simon Edvinsson could command a higher-tier top-two center return on the market than former captain Dylan Larkin.

The Red Wings’ situation with Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson has taken an extraordinary dynamic shift. While league-wide attention has largely centered on finding a destination for Larkin following his trade request, insiders are revealing that the trade value surrounding Detroit’s 23-year-old blue-line anchor may actually eclipse that of the veteran center.

NHL insider David Pagnotta dropped a revealing update regarding how rival general managers perceive the trade assets currently sitting on Detroit interim GM Shawn Horcoff’s table. “If they do trade Simon Edvinsson, it almost sounds like there’s more of a likelihood to get like a 1, 2 center in a deal for him than it is necessarily for Dylan Larkin.”

Pagnotta’s insight highlights a critical reality in today’s NHL trade market. At 23 years old, Edvinsson represents a towering, top-pair left-shot defenseman entering his physical prime. Contrasted with Larkin—who carries a 10-team no-trade list, an $8.7 million cap hit, and turns 31 next summer—rival front offices view Edvinsson as an elite franchise building block worth surrendering premium, young center talent to acquire.

Advertisement

Canadiens and Wild want a trade for Dylan Larkin

David Pagnotta’s report arrives as the market for both Detroit stars continues to intensify, with two premier franchises operating at the center of rumors:

The Minnesota Wild’s Preferred Position: Minnesota remains widely viewed as the favorite to land Larkin. However, as insider Michael Russo reported, Wild GM Bill Guerin has resisted stripping his active NHL roster, offering a futures-heavy package instead. If Detroit demands a top-two center back, Minnesota would have to consider involving young core pieces to close a deal.

Minnesota remains widely viewed as the favorite to land Larkin. However, as insider Michael Russo reported, Wild GM Bill Guerin has resisted stripping his active NHL roster, offering a futures-heavy package instead. If Detroit demands a top-two center back, Minnesota would have to consider involving young core pieces to close a deal. The Montreal Canadiens Option: Montreal has surfaced as a fascinating player in trade discussions. According to Pagnotta and Pierre LeBrun, the Canadiens have an offer ready for Larkin, but the veteran has not yet approved Montreal on his trade list. However, if Montreal shifts focus or packages assets for Edvinsson—who carries no trade clause limitations—Kent Hughes possesses the deep pool of young centers and draft picks required to complete a blockbuster.

Why Edvinsson’s timeline creates immediate trade pressure

While Detroit maintains the flexibility to take its time with Larkin, the clock is ticking loudly on Edvinsson’s situation. Under NHL CBA rules, Edvinsson must be signed to an NHL contract by December 1 to be eligible to play for the remainder of the 2026-27 season.

Advertisement

With contract extension talks stalled over long-term salary demands and the December deadline approaching, Horcoff may be forced to act on Edvinsson first. Ironically, trading Edvinsson for an immediate top-two center could solve Detroit’s primary roster demand, making a subsequent futures-based trade for Larkin far easier to execute before the trade deadline.

Key takeaways