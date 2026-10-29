The reason Lionel Messi can play vs NE Revolution despite 5th yellow card with Inter Miami

Despite having received five yellow cards, Lionel Messi is able to play for Inter Miami vs New England Revolution due to a unique reason.

Lionel Messi picked up his fifth yellow card of the MLS season against FC Cincinnati. Fans feared the booking would trigger an automatic one-match ban in Inter Miami‘s game against the New England Revolution.

However, the Argentine superstar avoids suspension completely thanks to a special MLS rule. Beat reporter Michelle Kaufman confirmed that Messi remains fully eligible for the upcoming match.

MLS disciplinary regulations wipe away a ban if a player goes five games straight without a booking. Because Messi completed multiple clean stretches between fouls, his disciplinary tally dropped safely below the threshold and hence, he’ll play vs Revolution.

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Why does MLS have this rule?

MLS implements the Good Behavior Incentive to reward consistent discipline over a long 34-match season. The policy encourages clean play by giving athletes an active path to reset their card counts.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami made this young fan’s night 🥹 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/je2tpOPqmL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 29, 2026

The rule prevents crucial stars from missing high-stakes games due to minor, scattered infractions. A player who maintains discipline over several weeks earns actual forgiveness for early-season mistakes.

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This structure keeps marquee talent on the pitch for fans and television audiences alike. Therefore, as long as players show sustained fair play, the league avoids penalizing them harshly for occasional fouls.

Messi’s bookings this season

Referees have cautioned Messi five times across Inter Miami‘s 2026 MLS campaign. His bookings occurred on Matchdays 8, 11, 20, 31, and 33 against Colorado, Orlando, Nashville, Atlanta, and Cincinnati.

Because Messi went five consecutive games without incident between several of those matchdays, two cautions expired. Consequently, his active disciplinary balance currently stands at only three yellow cards.

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Key takeaways