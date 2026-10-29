Red Wings’ scouts hint Dylan Larkin trade to Canadiens can actually happen

A strong buzz around the NHL suggests the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens could complete a trade behind Dylan Larkin’s back. However, it’s not as if the Wings are doing much to cover their tracks in the 2026-27 season.

With Detroit actively scouting Montreal as a potential trade destination for Larkin, a new report suggests that the team’s persistence in sending scouts to the City of Saints and Habs games may be all fans need to know to see that a trade between the two teams involving Larkin could actually happen.

“[Red Wings director of amateur scouting and assistant general manager] Kris Draper isn’t going to all these games because he likes watching the Canadiens play. And he wouldn’t be going to them if it was totally impossible Larkin would consider Montreal,” Eric Engels of Sportsnet reported on X.

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Larkin might be Canada-bound

It’s been reported that the Canadiens are insisting on Larkin even after being left off his 10-team trade list, and there is growing hope that the longer the trade saga drags on, the more likely Larkin will be to waive his no-trade clause for a shocking move north of the border to an Atlantic Division rival. It would come as a shock, but the idea is gaining traction.

Dylan Larkin during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Though Larkin’s current trade list simply may not cut it, and the former Red Wings captain may need to add a couple of options, Detroit has come up with a new plan for Larkin which suggests trade talks have intensified. So far, the Red Wings hadn’t done so and might have even boycotted any chance of a trade with their unrealistic, set-in-stone asking price.

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Make some changes to trade list

If Larkin gives in and adds a couple of teams to his list, though, it might not be to add the Habs to the mix. There are other potential landing spots within the U.S. that could make more sense for Larkin, such as the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, and Buffalo Sabres.

However, it’s clear that the Canadiens have the most appealing offer for the Red Wings. If Larkin ever signs off on a move to Montreal, the league-wide belief is that a deal could be struck between the two organizations in no time. That’s a big if, and it would take a brazen change of heart for Larkin to waive his no-trade clause for the Habs.

Larkin is choosing U.S. market

Not only has Larkin specifically left all Canadian teams off his list, but he’s also been looking to join teams in the U.S. with a strong Team USA presence, many of them in states with no income tax.

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Suddenly accepting a trade to the Canadiens would be a complete 180-degree turn, not only for Larkin and his convictions but also against the current trend in the NHL of American star players asking out of Canada.

Larkin could stay put

In the meantime, neither Detroit nor Montreal is losing hope that it can strike its dream deal. With Larkin facing a Montreal-or-nowhere scenario, he may be forced into accepting the trade. However, he could also choose to stay in Motor City if his only way out is across the border. Better the devil you know…

Key takeaways

Kris Draper is regularly scouting Montreal Canadiens games for the Detroit Red Wings.

is regularly scouting Montreal Canadiens games for the Detroit Red Wings. A 10-team trade list provided by Dylan Larkin excluded the Montreal Canadiens.

provided by Dylan Larkin excluded the Montreal Canadiens. The Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, and Buffalo Sabres represent alternative landing spots for Dylan Larkin.